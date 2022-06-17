Brothers from Dindigul murdered near Tirunelveli

The Suththamalli police near here have arrested two brothers for allegedly murdering two brothers from Dindigul district, who had camped here for selling onion.

Police said N. Manikandan, 23, of Kamarajarpuram near Batlagundu in Dindigul district and his younger brother N. Sabareeswaran, 14, had camped at Suththamalli and the surrounding areas for selling onion to consumers after purchasing it from the wholesale market in Dindigul and Kovilpatti at lower price.

Manikandan used to update everyday his father Nagaraj, a sanitary worker with Batlagundu Town Panchayat, about the sale of onion and the last conversation between the father and the son took place on June 8. As Manikandan did not call Mr. Nagaraj on June 9 and went missing suddenly, the panicked father tried to reach his son repeatedly, but in vain.

As multiple attempts to reach Manikandan and Sabareeswaran failed, Mr. Nagaraj alerted his relatives who also sell onion in and around Tirunelveli. When they searched for Manikandan and Sabareeswaran, they found their abandoned cargo autorickshaw near the Bharathi Nagar railway level crossing.

Subsequently, Mr. Nagaraj rushed to Tirunelveli and filed a complaint with Suththamalli police, who collected CCTV footages from the spot where the autorickshaw had been abandoned. One of the footages showed that S. Sathish Kumar, 23, of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Kondaanagaram under Suththamalli police station limits and his younger brother S. Parthiban, 22, were seen walking with Manikandan and Sabareeswaran.

When the police grilled Sathish Kumar and Parthiban, they reportedly confessed to the police that they strangulated to death Manikandan and Sabareeswaran and dumped the bodies in an abandoned building near Ragavendra Temple in that area. While the hands and legs of Manikandan had been tied with clothes, the police could not immediately locate the body of Sabareeswaran whose shirt has been recovered.

During investigation, police found that Subbiah, father of Sathish Kumar and Parthiban, was selling fruits and vegetables in a push-cart in Suththamalli area and was getting marginal profit while Manikandan was making significant gain by selling onion. Subsequently, Mr. Subbiah had to windup his business even as Manikandan continued to do roaring business in Suththamalli area.

Agitated over this, Sathish Kumar and Parthiban, after taking Manikandan to the secluded place in the guise of consuming liquor together, murdered him first and then Sabareeswaran, said the police, who are looking for the body of the boy.