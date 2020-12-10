Broken promise by firm makes cane growers take to the streets

Sugarcane farmers staging sit-in protest near Tenkasi collectorate on Thursday.

TENKASI

10 December 2020 20:55 IST

Sugarcane farmers of the district, who are yet to get arrears to the tune of ₹23.72 crore from a company, revived their wait-in protest near the Collectorate on Thursday.

The move came after the company, Dharani Sugars, located at Vasudevanallur failed to keep its promise to make the payment by October-end.

Holding sugarcane in their hands, the farmers led by Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association vice-president Palanisamy began the dharna near the Collectorate. Persuasive efforts made by officials to appease them failed.

The protestors said the factory management failed to pay ₹23.72 crore for the sugarcane procured from farmers in 2018-19 and also refused to give the incentive of ₹137.50 per tonne. Moreover, the dividend amounting to ₹10 crore for the period between 2004 and 2008 was yet to be paid.

“The sugar factory should give ₹5,000 for every tonne of sugarcane to be procured from farmers from 2020-21, besides bearing the harvest cost,” Mr. Palanisamy said.

Of the 42 sugar factories in Tamil Nadu, 18 cooperative and public sector sugar mills and 21 private sugar factories paid the procurement price of ₹2,612.50 per tonne for 2018-19, while three factories of Dharani Sugars alone evaded payment for the past 21 months.

“Though we raise the issue at farmers’ grievance redressal meets chaired by the Collector since 2018, the sugar factory adamantly refuses to pay the arrears. Consequently, we have been forced to take loans from usurers at exorbitant interest rate to meet medical and educational expenses,” the farmers said.

As their demand failed to move the factory administration, the farmers led by P. Ayyakannu, president of Farmers’ Association for National – South Indian Rivers Linking, started the wait-in protest near the Collectorate on October 12. They prepared their food under the flyover near the Collector’s Office and continued their agitation the next day. Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan and Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh held talks with them.

The farmers suspended their agitation after the factory administration assured the Collector that the arrears would be settled positively by October-end. Since the promise was not kept, the farmers resumed their wait-in protest on Thursday.

They withdrew their agitation around 7 p.m. after the factory management gave fresh promise to Collector G. S. Sameeran that it would submit a cheque towards the arrears before December 31. “Accepting the assurance, the farmers gave up their agitation,” Mr. Palanisamy said.