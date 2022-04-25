Broiler farm owners want wage hike

More than 200 broiler farm owners in the Dindigul district submitted a petition to the Collector S. Visakan on Monday urging him to hold tripartite talks with private broiler poultry companies to hike wages for rearing broiler chickens on a contract basis.

Speaking to the reporters, state secretary, Tamil Nadu Broiler Farmer Integrated Association A. Rabeek said that if there is no proper response, more than 20,000 broiler farmers across the state will go on an indefinite strike from April 29. have decided not to rear the next batches of chicks until the companies decide to pay decent wages,

Mr Rabeek said that, “The Broiler Coordination Committees (BCC), which comprises 36 corporate broiler integrators, in Tamil Nadu did not respond to our year-long repeated requests to hold talks in this regard.”

They demand the intervention of the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Farmers said that they invest Rs.11 to procure 1 kg of broiler chicken.

At present, companies are paying only Rs. 6.50 per kg for broiler chicken which they demand should be increased to Rs.12 per kg.

The wages were not revised for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mr Rabeek.

An increase in prices of raw materials like coconut coir, charcoal and other necessities like electricity, labour and water essential for poultry rearing, has made the rearing business costly. This more often results in a huge loss for the farmers. “Broiler chicken rearing is not lucrative as it seemed when we established farms. We struggle to repay loans,” he added.

Their demands included the formation of a permanent Tripartite Committee for broiler farm owners to help solve such problems in a smooth manner and the setting up of a Welfare Board for them by the government.