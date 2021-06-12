British national remanded in judicial custody

THOOTHUKUDI

The police have seized two passports, two mobile phones and foreign currencies from Briton Jonathan Thorn, 47, of Little Hampton, who was arrested by the ‘Q’ Branch police near Vellaipatti near here on Thursday night.

Even as Jonathan was attempting to hire a boat to illegally sail to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi after reaching the coastal town from Goa via Bengaluru, he was picked up by the ‘Q’ Branch police following information from the locals.

During interrogation, the police found that the British national had married a woman from Manipur in Goa and had been arrested by the Mumbai and Goa police in 2018 for allegedly possessing narcotic substances. On coming to Bengaluru from Goa, Jonathan reached Thoothukudi by road as he was planning to go to Sri Lanka by hiring an illegal boat through a tout.

On being produced in a court in Thoothukudi, Jonathan was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday and was taken to the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.