Brisk polling in Theni Lok Sabha constituency; ends on a peaceful note with 72% polling

April 19, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THENI

Polling commenced on a brisk note across Theni Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

When the exercise came to a close at 6 p.m., the votes polled was around 72%, officials said and added that they were waiting for a few more figures to come in from far away locations, especially from the hills.

Theni constituency has two Assembly Constituencies - Sholavandan and Usilampatti in Madurai district, while Bodinayakkanur, Andipatti, Periyakulam and Cumbum are in Theni district.

The polling percentage moved steadily from 12.63 % at 9 a.m. to 25.75 at 11 a.m, and crossed the 50 per cent mark by 3 p.m. During the last three hours of polling, - from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the officials said that there were long queues in rural pockets post lunch session. In at least over 40 polling stations in Theni district, officials had issued tokens to the voters as they had come close to the 6 p.m. deadline.

In Andipatti, the EVMs had some technical snag and the machines had to be replaced with new ones. This process delayed the voting by about an hour.

In Bodinayakkanur Assembly segment, the voting started with a bang that at 9 a.m., it had already polled 16% votes, when many other segments had just crossed 10 % with Periyakulam polling only 9.81 %. However, as the day passed, Bodinayakkanur polled 46.10 % at 3 p.m.

In Andipatti segment, the polled votes at 9 a.m. was at 14.06 %. However, it moved to 53.15% by 3 p.m. Likewise, Sholavandan segment also moved from 10.91 % at 9 a.m. to 56.87% by 3 p.m.

District Election Officer R V Shajeevana had organised numerous campaigns to create awareness of the importance of voting that the constituency certainly was at an advantageous position. In many pockets where the literacy level was very low, the awareness campaigns helped in educating the people to come out of their dwellings and cast their votes, officials said.

