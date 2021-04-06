Brisk polling follows a dull start across Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

06 April 2021 21:49 IST

After days of heat wave, a cloudy morning gave a conducive atmosphere

After a dull start in the morning, voter turnout picked up in Virudhunagar district around forenoon on Tuesday.

However, polling agents in Aruppukottai and Sivakasi claimed that the voters had turned up in large numbers early in the morning though the official figures of polled votes was only in single digit in the first two hours.

The official figures stated that only 7.35% of the 16.70 lakh voters had turned up in the first two hours in Virudhunagar district. However, by 1 p.m., it improved to 46.18%. As per 5 p.m. position, the district recorded 68.96%. with Tiruchuli Assembly constituency recording the highest poll percentage of 72.96% and Virudhunagar registering the lowest of 64.66%.

Poll percentage recorded in other segments: Rajapalayam (70.13%); Srivilliputtur (71.68%); Sattur (67.71%); Sivakasi (64.72%); and Aruppukottai (71.40%).

Delayed start of polling was reported in 18 booths in Virudhunagar district that has 2,370 polling booths.

In four booths, the officials had to replace malfunctioning EVMs and VVPATs.

In Virudhunagar segment, a voter, Gunasekaran, raised an alarm stating that the vote he had cast for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had reflected for Bharatiya Janata Party, following which polling was stopped for a while.

Returning Officer R. Santhanalakshmi and officials rushed to the spot. “A test vote was cast by the same person in the presence of officials and polling agents which proved his claim wrong,” the RO said. The officials had taken a formal statement from the voter concerned.

District Election Officer R. Kannan said that polling was by and large peaceful.

The electronic voting machines and VVPATs were being taken to the counting centre in Sri Vidhya College of Arts and Science and Sri Vidhya College of Engineering and Technology here.