ADVERTISEMENT

Brisk business at livestock market

June 27, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Livestock traders doing business at the weekly cattle market at Melappalayam in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, ahead of Bakrid festival. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The weekly livestock market at Melapalayam witnessed brisk business on Tuesday in the wake of ‘Bakrid’ to be celebrated on Thursday as over ₹3 crore-worth sheep and goats were sold.

 As the Melapalayam cattle market would attract traders from various parts of the southern districts on Mondays and Tuesdays for buying bulls, goats, sheep, roosters and country chicken, business to the tune of several lakhs of rupees would be transacted.

 Since ‘Bakrid’ is celebrated on Thursday (June 29), the livestock market witnessed a roaring business on Monday and Tuesday. After selling bulls worth ₹1 crore on Monday, hundreds of sheep were sold on Tuesday, mostly to be sacrificed as part of ‘Bakrid’ celebration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “The total business on Tuesday alone is estimated to be ₹ 3 crore,” said the cattle traders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US