Brisk business at livestock market

June 27, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Livestock traders doing business at the weekly cattle market at Melappalayam in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, ahead of Bakrid festival.

Livestock traders doing business at the weekly cattle market at Melappalayam in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, ahead of Bakrid festival. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The weekly livestock market at Melapalayam witnessed brisk business on Tuesday in the wake of ‘Bakrid’ to be celebrated on Thursday as over ₹3 crore-worth sheep and goats were sold.

 As the Melapalayam cattle market would attract traders from various parts of the southern districts on Mondays and Tuesdays for buying bulls, goats, sheep, roosters and country chicken, business to the tune of several lakhs of rupees would be transacted.

 Since ‘Bakrid’ is celebrated on Thursday (June 29), the livestock market witnessed a roaring business on Monday and Tuesday. After selling bulls worth ₹1 crore on Monday, hundreds of sheep were sold on Tuesday, mostly to be sacrificed as part of ‘Bakrid’ celebration.

 “The total business on Tuesday alone is estimated to be ₹ 3 crore,” said the cattle traders.

