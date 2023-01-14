ADVERTISEMENT

Brisk business ahead of Pongal festival as shoppers flood markets

January 14, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

To control the crowd, police pickets were posted at the main market areas in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Major markets selling flowers, fruits and vegetables and grocery items were flooded on the eve of Pongal festival here on Saturday.

January 15 (Sunday) marks the beginning of Thai, the Tamil month, which is considered auspicious among the Tamils.

In rural pockets of the district many people painted their homes and decorations made of colourful flowers and plants were arranged. According to Shanmugam a farmer, “Pongal is a thanks giving to the Almighty for having given us a good harvest...”

The sugarcane, which is an important part of the Pongal celebrations, was selling at ₹400-450 for a 15 piece. “Majority of the sugarcane has arrived from Madurai and Melur and other locations,” said Manikandan, a merchant near the Old Bus Stand said.

The vegetable markets in the city also witnessed brisk sales from the early hours. Shallots were being sold at ₹80 (per kg), big onion: ₹30, tomato: ₹40, brinjal: ₹60-70, cabbage: ₹15, beans: ₹50, drumstick: ₹200, potato: ₹40 and ladies finger at ₹70 per kg.

The young and the old thronged the flower market attracted by colourful roses, which were selling at ₹300 per kg. With jasmine not being available in the market, other flowers such as sampangi was being sold at ₹250 per kg.

Senior officers from the Corporation said that with a large quantity of vegetables and other essentials like sugarcane coming in, the garbage was likely to double post-Pongal.

Meanwhile, police pickets were posted in the main market areas in the city. All the sub-divisional areas were being manned by the DSPs. The buses, especially, mofussil operators, were running full in the district.

