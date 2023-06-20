Bring transparency in road tenders in Madurai Corporation, says forum

June 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MADURA

I

Madurai Corporation should be more transparent in allotting tenders for road works, said Arappor Iyakkam here on Tuesday.

Sharing details of ‘Citizens audit of public roads,’ conducted by 20 volunteers in all the five zones covering 100 wards and 100 poor roads between March and May , A. Suresh Kumar, a team member, said civic authorities should relay patch works well ahead of rainy season.

In Kulamangalam (ward 4, zone 1), underground drainage works were completed, but roads were yet to be relaid. In Koodal Nagar (ward 2), there were a lot of potholes on roads. In ward 21, Kalathu Pottal Road and other roads which were laid recently got damaged soon, he said.

Many roads, which were taken up for audit, were uneven and were risky for vehicle users.

Service roads on Bypass Road required proper laying as the mud roads resulted in freak accidents, and the carriage space had also shrunk.

In Ellis Nagar (ward 68 in zone 3), a thickly-populated area, the roads were in a bad shape. In Mela Anuppanadi, TNHB Main Road had not been relaid in the recent years. Residents there narrated hardships they faced during rainy season.

In ward 42, New Ramnad Road was dug up for laying drinking water pipeline about two years ago, but they were not relaid. In ward 100, Avaniapuram Santosh Nagar, the road was laid at least twice in the last three years and still it was in a bad shape due to substandard quality of materials used by the contractor.

Road height

The audit report pointed out a circular from Chief Secretary dated May 2021. It stated that height of roads should not be increased while relaying. However, it was shocking to note that the Madurai Corporation did not follow the direction. A tender (2023_MAWS_280358_1) is an example, Mr Suresh Kumar pointed out, is an example of how it contravened the Chief Secretary’s order.

Though the Madurai Corporation has invited tenders and awarded works in the five zones, a glance at https://tntenders.gov.in. shows that many of these tenders were not even opened. The civic body must release a timeline of when every damaged road would be relaid. It must be transparent and the public must have access to e-tenders.

The 100-page report with photographs taken from 92 poor roads had been sent to the authorities.

