Bring laurels to parents and teachers, students told

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R. Sakkarapani on Tuesday encouraged the students of Government Arts and Science College, Oddanchatram, to study well and be successful in life.

He was speaking at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Oddanchatram, where students enrolled for the current academic year would attend classes temporarily, said an official release.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Collector S. Visakan and College Principal T. Vijayarani were present.

The Minister said steps would be taken to train students for major competitive exams and urged them to study well and land jobs for the betterment of themselves and their families. He also encouraged the students to bring laurels to their teachers, college and country. The college would soon have its own well-equipped buildings, playground and hostel facilities at an allocated cost of ₹15 crore in the first phase.

He said the college was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin via videoconferencing on August 7, and was slated to function temporarily at Aringer Anna College of Engineering And Technology at Mettupatti in Palani Taluk, but was later shifted due to transportation issues.

A similar college would be set up next year at Natham, ensuring that each constituency in the district would have a government arts and science college of its own. Further, an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) would be set up at Virupatchi in Oddanchatram constituency at a total allotted cost of ₹6 crore. It would be among the 11 ITIs to come up in the State.

Oddanchatram Panchayat Union Chairperson M. Ayyammal and others were present.