‘Bring fuels under GST ambit’

Autorickshaw drivers attached to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a demonstration here on Tuesday to highlight their demands, including bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Service Tax.

Led by Murugan, president of the CITU’s autorickshaw drivers’ union, the protestors staged a demonstration near the Collectorate and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The protestors said the 8,000-odd families of autorickshaw drivers in Tirunelveli district were struggling to even provide for their families during the pandemic. While those who bought the vehicle by availing themselves loans were unable to repay them, as the skyrocketing fuel prices had crippled their livelihood completely. Hence, the State government should give ₹7,500 each to the affected families of autorickshaw drivers.

To control the soaring fuel prices, the Union government should bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST or give subsidised fuel to the autorickshaws on the lines of diesel subsidy being given to mechanised boats.

The Tamil Nadu government should trash the Motor Vehicle Act being revised through amendments by the Union government, the protestors said.