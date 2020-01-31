‘Bring back Tamils stranded in China’

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and State on a petition that sought a direction to facilitate the return of Tamils stranded in China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran sought counter affidavits from the Centre and State on a petition filed by M. Samayaselvam from Madurai, representing the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Central Union.

The petitioner said that many Indians were stranded in China with no help and the workers’ union had received messages and phone calls from Tamils who belonged to the southern districts.