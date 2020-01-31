‘Bring back Tamils stranded in China’

Madurai
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and State on a petition that sought a direction to facilitate the return of Tamils stranded in China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran sought counter affidavits from the Centre and State on a petition filed by M. Samayaselvam from Madurai, representing the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Central Union.
The petitioner said that many Indians were stranded in China with no help and the workers’ union had received messages and phone calls from Tamils who belonged to the southern districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.