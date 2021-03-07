‘Bring back nine fishermen jailed in Iran’

NAGERCOIL

The Union government should help to immediately bring back nine fishermen from Kanniyakumari district, who had been detained in a prison in Iran for over a year, said International Fishermen Development Trust Founder P. Justin Antony here on Sunday.

Submitting a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was here to launch the BJP’s election campaign, the fishermen leader appealed to the Centre to pressurise the Iranian government to release the nine fishermen.

The nine fishermen, who were employed by a Kuwaiti employer, had ventured into the sea on January 15, 2020. The Iranian authorities arrested them, who were engaged in deep sea fishing, on a charge of trespassing into the territorial waters of the country and jailed them.

Several steps taken in the past had not yet fetched the desired results so far, Mr. Antony said and urged the Home Minister to intervene into the issue.

The Home Minister, according to the fishermen leader, assured them that he would take up the issue through diplomatic channels and help to bring back the nine fishermen soon.