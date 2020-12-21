‘Bring back arrested fishermen’

Members from All Fishermen Associations staged a demonstration on the shores of Mandapam on Monday, demanding the Central government to immediately bring back the arrested fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on Dec 15 on the charges of violating the IMBL.
About 35 fishermen from Rameswaram, Mandapam, Thangachimadam, Thoothukudi and Pudukottai, along with their seven mechanised boats, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on the charges of crossing the Indian waters while fishing.
The demonstrators, led by association leader Sesu Raja, said that though there was information that the Centre had been invited for talks with the Sri Lankan authorities with regard to the detention of the fishermen on December 30, it should be preponed and a favourable action should be taken at the earliest.
The Sri Lankan authorities, according to the reports available here, had quarantined the fishermen for 14 days after which they would be sent to the prisons there.
After the Burevi Cyclone, when the fishermen ventured into the sea on December 14, they were arrested the following day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath