‘Bring back arrested fishermen’

Members from All Fishermen Associations staged a demonstration on the shores of Mandapam on Monday, demanding the Central government to immediately bring back the arrested fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on Dec 15 on the charges of violating the IMBL.

About 35 fishermen from Rameswaram, Mandapam, Thangachimadam, Thoothukudi and Pudukottai, along with their seven mechanised boats, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on the charges of crossing the Indian waters while fishing.

The demonstrators, led by association leader Sesu Raja, said that though there was information that the Centre had been invited for talks with the Sri Lankan authorities with regard to the detention of the fishermen on December 30, it should be preponed and a favourable action should be taken at the earliest.

The Sri Lankan authorities, according to the reports available here, had quarantined the fishermen for 14 days after which they would be sent to the prisons there.

After the Burevi Cyclone, when the fishermen ventured into the sea on December 14, they were arrested the following day.