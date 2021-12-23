Madurai

Appointed

L Sevugan has been appointed as the chair and P Sharmila Devi as co-chair of the Young Indians (Yi) Madurai Chapter for 2022. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Mr Sevugan is the MD of SV.A Heritage Constructions in Madurai and Ms Sharmila Devi is a master coach having 12 year experience in leadership and relationship coaching with MSMEs and entrepreneurs.


