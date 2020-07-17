Adi Pooram fest begins at Andal Temple

The annual Aadi Pooram festival of Andal Temple began here on Thursday with the hoisting of temple flag on the the kodimaram. A handful of staff and priests took part in the ritual. Special pujas and deeparadhana was performed to the presiding deities, Goddess Andal and Lord Rengamannar.

“Members of the public were not allowed inside the temple though scores of them thronged its gates,” said an officer. The temple fit person, K. Ravichadran, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, N. Dhanapal and Temple Executive Officer A. Elangovan were present. “Link to the video clipping of the event is available on the temple website,” Mr. Elangovan said.

Efforts were on to webcast live the golden car pulling event at 8.05 a.m. on July 24 within the temple praharam, he added.