Bridging the gap between police and public

The ‘Makkalai Nokki Maanagara Kaaval,’ an initiative launched by the Tirunelveli City police to curb crimes in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai areas, has received appreciation from residents who believe that the venture will do wonders with regard to their safety both in and outside their homes. The step provides opportunity to interested citizens to get trained in crime prevention and make roads safer as they get tips from the Inspectors of Police during weekend meetings.

They organised meet with traders and representatives of residents’ welfare associations to stress the need for installing surveillance cameras to check movement of criminals – both habitual offenders and strangers looking for opportunities to lay hands on targets.

Since a good number of trade bodies and the residents’ welfare associations started installing CCTV cameras, the electronic eyes have either curtailed the crime or provided vital leads to the police to crack cases within the shortest possible period. Buoyed by this result, the police have launched the ‘Makkalai Nokki Maanagara Kaaval.’

As per this programme, the police meet interested residents gathered at a particular place and discuss every aspect of a sensational crime recently taken place and render valuable tips for averting such crimes. As most of the strategies adopted by criminals for committing crimes without leaving any clue do not get reported in the media, Inspectors, who would be the investigating officers of these crimes would share those details with residents to alert them.

The police urge the participants to ignore phishing mails or alerts on mobile phones that often end-up siphoning off funds from bank accounts of victim. Simple, but important, road safety tips are also given.

“Last week, we conducted meetings at Thatchanallur police station, Thatchanallur Bazaar, Tirunelveli Town police station, TMC Colony, Tirunelveli Junction police station, T.M. Road, Palayamkottai police station, Senthil Nagar, Melapalayam police station, Veduvar Colony, Perumalpuram police station and Jeba Garden. Our meets will continue in other areas if the residents want to organise this event in their areas also by calling 0462 – 2562651,” says S. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City.

“When a group of students, after bunking classes, roamed around Palayamkottai bus stand and created problems for women, they were taken to the police station where they were asked to write all 1,330 Thirukkural. Such a measure, instead of imposing fine or resorting to third degree methods, will end road safety rule violations,” says social activist Mahesh.