Balakrishnapuram bridge work to be completed by March 2022

DINDIGUL

21 October 2021 21:30 IST

Balakrishnapuram bridge work would be completed by March 2022, said Collector S. Visakan here on Thursday.

According to the engineers, about 80 % of ₹ 59.8 crore estimated works had been completed. “Some more works need to be done by the Tangedco and TWAD Board engineers. We have told the contractor to deploy more workers and finish it by March 2022, he said.

He told reporters that the bridge, when completed, would save travel time and decongest traffic movement in the vicinity.

Advertising

Advertising

When the bridge becomes operational, the residents in the area need not wait for the trains to cross the point as three level crossings - Dindigul-Palani, Dindigul-Karur and Dindigul-Tiruchi gates - were on the stretch. Now, the motorists had to take a long route to avoid the level crossings.

He inspected the site along with Dindigul MP Velusami, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, engineers from the Highways, Tangedco and TWAD Board.

The bridge work witnessed several problems including land acquisition during the AIADMK regime.