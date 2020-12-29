Bridges to be ready by March 2021

DINDIGUL

29 December 2020 19:28 IST

The construction of three bridges at Balakrishnapuram here at a cost of ₹ 65 crore would be completed in March 2021, Forests Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan told reporters here on Tuesday.

The people had to cross three railway-level crossings to reach the other side of the city but the work could not be completed in time due to various reasons including land acquisition and outbreak of COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had ordered release of adequate compensation to the owners who had given their land for the project and there could be no more delay. The highways authorities had been instructed to expedite the work. He admitted that only 55 % of the work had been was completed so far.

The CPI(M) and other outfits here had voiced their concern over the delay and said the government was indulging in corruption.

