Train operation resumes on Pamban bridge

Madurai

10 November 2020 21:42 IST

Train operation on old Pamban rail bridge that was suspended on Monday night would resume as usual on Tuesday night after fitness for operation on the century-old sea bridge was given.

Sethu Express that was stopped at Pamban railway station on Monday night had to be cancelled late in the night after a pontoon hit the rail bridge.

It was one of the several pontoons deployed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for construction of new Pamban rail bridge near the old Pamban rail bridge.

Advertising

Advertising

A local railway engineer declared the bridge “unfit” for train operation as strong current in the sea forced the crane mounted on the pantoon to dash against the bridge.

Consequently, Rameswaram-bound Sethu Express was not run on the sea bridge but terminated at Mandapam railway station in the mainland on Tuesday morning. Over 100 rail passengers were taken to the Rameswaram island by road.

Meanwhile, an empty rake was run on the bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday after it was declared fit even as RVNL officials were trying hard to salvage the pontoon that was stuck under the bridge. “The high tide has been a big challenge,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, Ram Kripal, would inspect Pamban rail bridge on November 20 and 21.

However, an official said that his inspection was scheduled much before the pontoon hitting the Pamban bridge on Monday night.

Owing to inclement weather, the pontoons that have been used to mount transit concrete mixers and cranes were getting drifted towards the old rail bridge.

Due to rough sea conditions, smaller vessels have been cleared from the work spot to the shore and anchored safely.

Piling rigs are mounted on jack-up platforms, which are safely secured. Crane pontoons could not be moved due to rough sea conditions and hence they are anchored near the piling rig locations safely. For additional safety, they were tied to each other.

Besides, casing piles (fender piles) were available adjacent to the working machinery between the machinery and the existing bridge to prevent the movement of any vessel towards the existing bridge.

Though the officials had planned to move the crane pontoons to the shore after the weather condition improved, strong current led to the accident.

Construction of the new sea bridge remains suspended.