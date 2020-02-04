Bridge to connect Thuvariman with Paravai in progress

Madurai

Construction of a high-level bridge across the Vaigai connecting Thuvariman with Paravai – a long-pending demand of the people of several villages – will help in reducing travel time and congestion on Madurai-Dindigul Highway.

The construction, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹13 cr, is likely to be completed by May, according to officials of the State Highways Department. In 2013, the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced the construction of the bridge in the Assembly, and the project commenced in 2018.

This bridge, which is 180 metres long, connects Melakkal Main Road on Thuvariman side with Dindigul-Madurai Road on Paravai side. The bridge will be 12 metres wide with 7.5-metre-wide carriageway and 2.25-metre-wide pavements on either side.

According to a senior official from the State Highways Department, a major portion of work on the bridge is over. The official says that work on seven of the nine spans of the bridge has been completed. Water flow in the river has delayed the completion of work. “There are also few issues regarding land acquisition for laying the approach road on Paravai side. Petitions regarding the issue have been submitted to the Collector. This is also causing a delay in completion of the project,” the official adds.

Shrinking distance

D. Prabhu, a resident of Thuvariman, said, “People from the southern side of the river, who want to reach Paravai on the northern side, usually take the four-lane highway towards Dindigul and travel through Samayanallur. But, now they can reach Paravai by covering just over half a km. This saves them a distance of at least eight km.”

This bridge will be a boon for people of Thuvariman, Melamathur, Keezhamathur and Kodiamangalam on the southern bank of the river, and Paravai, Samayanallur, Kallukudi, Adhalai and Pothumbu on the northern bank.

With the presence of a large number of educational institutions on both sides of the river and the wholesale vegetable market at Paravai, there is usually heavy traffic flow across the river.

The bridge comes as a safe alternative as accidents are often reported on Dindigul four-lane highway, says Principal of Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women S. Rajeswari. “The road connecting Samayanallur with the highway is narrow and congested. So, travelling through this bridge will be a safer option and parents of students can also heave a great sigh of relief,” she says.

Small farmers from the southern bank, who travel regularly to the wholesale market at Paravai, will benefit a lot from the bridge, says Thuvariman panchayat president P. Kandasamy.

“A large number of farmers from Thuvariman and Kochadai sell banana leaves, green banana and banana blossoms at Paravai market. When the river runs dry, farmers walk across the riverbed carrying their produce. Whenever there is water flow in the river, a group of six people hire an autorickshaw and each one has to shell out ₹50 for travel. Once the bridge work is completed, the farmers can just walk on it and reach the other side,” he says.

Similarly, daily wage workers who work in farms of Kallukudi and Sathyamoorthy Nagar on the northern side will also benefit from the bridge, he adds.

Due to the functioning of the wholesale market at Paravai, a large number of lorries ply on Madurai-Dindigul Road, leading to traffic congestion during peak hours.

“Two-wheelers and four-wheelers proceeding towards the southern bank can cross the new bridge. This will help in reducing congestion and accidents on this road,” says M. Karuppasamy, an autorickshaw driver from Paravai. “Currently, few lorries choose the tattered Vaigai Nagar Road to reach the four-lane highway. This bridge will be a great alternative for them,” he says. “Another advantage is that they are laying new roads along the banks of the river,” he adds.

Though the bridge will be highly beneficial, the residents of Thuvariman are concerned over felling of trees for the completion of the bridge, says P. Rajendran, a farmer from Thuvariman. “Due to exponential urbanisation, the city’s tree cover has come down drastically. Thuvariman is one of the last few pockets in the city where large old trees are found. Hence, it is essential that these trees are protected,” he says.

The State Highways official says that according to the proposal 13 trees have to be felled on Thuvariman side. “We have submitted a proposal to the Forest Department. After the approval, we will take steps,” says the official.