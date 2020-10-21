Bridge collapse: civic body faces disciplinary action

TIRUNELVELI

21 October 2020 18:59 IST

“It failed to ensure proper structural design and construction”

The Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman has directed the Director of Town Panchayats to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Thirukkurunkudi town panchayat officials for failing to ensure proper design and construction of a two-year-old bridge that collapsed in November 2017.

The 32.48 metre-long bridge with a vent height of 4.45 metres was constructed in September 2015 with funding of ₹40 lakh from NABARD. It is situated on Nambithalaivanpattayam – Aavaaranthalai Road across the Nambiyar. The bridge collapsed on November 30, 2017. Though the local body put the blame on increased discharge of water from Kodumudiyar dam following heavy rain in catchment areas triggered by Cyclone Ockhi, the public alleged that inferior construction and poor design of the vents led to the collapse of the bridge which was used by over 4,000 people from five villages.

Though the duration of the construction was six months, the contractor completed it within three months and 10 days, raising doubts that improper curing should have been one of the reasons for the collapse.

Demanding a comprehensive probe, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a demonstration at Thirukkurunkudi and sought action against the officials who compromised on quality of construction and design of the bridge. MDMK’s Tirunelveli rural district secretary T.M. Rajendran filed a complaint with the Ombudsman and sought action against the officials and probe by experts.

Meanwhile, R. Sekar of Vanniyankudiyiruppu also filed a complaint with the Ombudsman saying ₹15 lakh allocated by the panchayat for the construction of a parapet on this bridge had been misappropriated without constructing it.

When a technical committee from Anna University inspected the collapsed bridge, it identified various design flaws uch as improper location of piers that caused excess lateral thrust on one of the piers, inadequate design of scour depth and scour protection measures. The technical committee also raised doubts over quality of concrete and improper curing.

The Thirukkurunkudi town panchayat, while maintaining that the sudden discharge of 19,000 cusecs of water from Kodumudiyar dam on that day led to the collapse of the bridge, did not submit any substantial evidence to prove it. The petitioner refuted this claim saying Cyclone Ockhi that ravaged neighbouring Kanniyakumari district had spared Tirunelveli district.

Accepting the petitioner’s averments based on evidences submitted by him and the experts’ technical report, the Ombudsman, headed by former civil servant S. Ayyar, directed the Director of Town Panchayats to take disciplinary action against all the officials concerned.

Now, ₹96 lakh has been allotted for construction of a new bridge.