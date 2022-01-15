Madurai

Brick kiln worker beaten to death

A brick kiln worker was beaten to death by his brother-in-law near Kadayam on Friday.

Police said P. Murugan, 32, of Kaanaavur near Kadayam had married A. Muthulakshmi of the same village. Following frequent quarrel between the couple, Muthulakshmi was living in her mother’s house for the past few days.

Upset over this, Muthulakshmi’s elder brother A. Nagarajan, 29, went to Murugan’s house last Thursday and asked his brother-in-law to start living with his sister. When an altercation broke out between Murugan and Nagarajan, Murugan’s mother Parvathi allegedly attacked Nagarajan with a club. Even before Nagarajan could react, Murugan allegedly attacked him with a stone in which the former suffered grievous head injury.

On getting information about the incident, the Kadayam police took Nagarajan to the Tenkasi Government Hospital, from where the victim was referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he died on Friday.

After arresting Parvathi, the Kadayam police are on the lookout for Murugan.


