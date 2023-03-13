Brick kiln owner conducts baby shower for migrant woman worker

March 13, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TENKASI

Even as mischievous posts spreading rumours about attacks on migrant labourers were shared on social media recently to trigger tension in Bihar and Jharkhand, a brick kiln owner has conducted baby shower for her woman worker from West Bengal.

Since Kadayam and the surrounding areas have around 100 brick kilns, more than 1,000 migrant labourers from the northern States are working in these units for the past several years. Even as labourer Bori and his wife Dhona are working in the brick kiln owned by one Balamurugan at Vadakku Madathur near Kadayam, she became pregnant.

As the woman is now carrying 7-month-old foetus, Mr. Balamurugan conducted baby shower on behalf of Mr. Bori on Sunday, in which migrant labourers from nearby brick kilns participated.

Following the baby shower, rituals were conducted as per West Bengal tradition. A sumptuous feast was served to the guests, who dined and danced to celebrate the occasion.

“I came to Tamil Nadu several years ago and am working in this brick kiln for the past few years. The baby shower organized by the boss was just moving. I never dreamt that my wife would enjoy a baby shower as we, brick kiln labourers, cannot afford it. But, our owner arranged for a big unexpected celebration with great food, which is unforgettable,” said Mr. Bori.