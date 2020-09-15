Bribe for patta; official arrested

15 September 2020 18:55 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police arrested a deputy tahsildar on Tuesday when he allegedly received bribe for giving patta.

DVAC sources said Anbu of Mela Moontradaippu had applied for patta for an ancestral property in Naanjaankulam near Maanur. As Deputy Tahsildar Mariappan demanded ₹ 15,000 as bribe for giving patta, Mr. Anbu filed a complaint with the DVAC.

Subsequently, Deputy Superintendent of Police Escol and Inspector Robin Gnanam trapped Mariappan when he took the bribe from Anbu on Tuesday.

Further investigations are on.