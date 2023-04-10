HamberMenu
Breathing apparatus for firefighters

April 10, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Breathing apparatus were supplied to all 10 fire stations in Thoothukudi district on Monday which would come in handy for the rescuers in saving the victims trapped in smoky areas during fire accidents.

 The breathing apparatus, each costing about ₹94,000, can also be used for victims immobilised in smoky spots or the areas engulfed by poisonous gases.

 Distributing the apparatus, District Fire Officer S. Kumar also trained the personnel on using the life-saving equipment.

 The participants were also trained in using the ladder and tankers during fire accidents.

