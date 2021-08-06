Breastfeeding awareness vehicle flagged off

Thoothukudi

06 August 2021 18:42 IST

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan flagged off the breastfeeding awareness vehicle here on Friday.

Ms. Geetha, after flagging off the vehicle in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj, said awareness vehicles were on the move all over the State to tell women about the importance of mothers’ milk. Social Welfare Department personnel, as part of the World Breastfeeding Week celebrations, would visit every anganvadi to meet pregnant women, feeding mothers and the mothers having babies below 2 years to tell them the need for nourishing the babies with mothers’ milk that protects the children from a range of infections.

Moreover, babies above the age of 2 were being given supplementary diets by the anganvadi workers, the Minister said.

Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital D. Nehru, Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani, Superintendent Kumaran and others were present.