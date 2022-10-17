Breast cancer incidences in young women on the rise in India, say oncologists

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 17, 2022 19:03 IST

Young women in India have higher risks of suffering from breast cancer when compared to the West, said K. Muthukumaraswamy, consultant medical oncologist of Apollo Cancer Centre in Madurai on Monday.

He was addressing the media persons to create awareness around breast cancer as part of observing the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

He said that one woman dies of cervical cancer every eight minutes in India while one in two women diagnosed with breast cancer dies. Further, cancer of uterine cervix, breast and oral cavity account for 25% cancers in females in India, he added.

J. Devanand, medical oncologist, noted that the most common cancer in women is breast cancer globally, which has risen to be the first and most common cancer in India from being the fourth during the 1990s. Hence, early detection is key to cure cancer, he urged.

Balu Mahendra, surgical oncologist, noted that the treatment of breast cancer has evolved from performing total mastectomy (total breast removal) to oncoplastic breast surgery which is performed to preserve the contour of the breast.

“Immunotherapy that trains a patient’s own immune cells to recognise and fight cancer and radiation therapy techniques providing advanced image-guided and intensity modulated radiation therapy have ensured better treatment to patients,” said T.K. Sarparajan, surgical oncologist.

He added that Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation (APBI) that helps perform targeted lumpectomy (removal of cancer tissues) for patients with early stage breast cancer instead of treating the whole breast has helped reduce the dose to normal tissue.

Medical oncologist T. Deenadayalan, radiation oncologist Sathish Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer P. Neelakannan and others were present.

