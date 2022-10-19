Breast cancer awareness rally held

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 19, 2022 19:39 IST

College students participate in the breast cancer awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A breast cancer awareness rally was organised here on Wednesday.

 As breast cancer awareness month is being observed during October, the rally was jointly organised by the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Department of Oncology of Apollo Hospitals, Madurai, and Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi.

 After Resident Medical Officer S. Silas Jayamani flagged of the awareness procession in the presence of Dr. Lalitha, Head, Department of Oncology, TKMCH, on the college premises, the procession reached Kamaraj College via Tiruchendur Road.

 Principal, Kamaraj College, Poonkodi gave valedictory address.

