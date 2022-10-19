Madurai

Breast cancer awareness rally held

College students participate in the breast cancer awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

College students participate in the breast cancer awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A breast cancer awareness rally was organised here on Wednesday.

 As breast cancer awareness month is being observed during October, the rally was jointly organised by the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Department of Oncology of Apollo Hospitals, Madurai, and Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi.

 After Resident Medical Officer S. Silas Jayamani flagged of the awareness procession in the presence of Dr. Lalitha, Head, Department of Oncology, TKMCH, on the college premises, the procession reached Kamaraj College via Tiruchendur Road.

 Principal, Kamaraj College, Poonkodi gave valedictory address.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 7:41:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/breast-cancer-awareness-rally-held/article66031902.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY