Breakfast scheme in government primary schools inaugurated

August 25, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated the extended breakfast scheme in the Panchayat Union Primary School in Radhapuram and enjoyed the food along with District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said the extended breakfast scheme would benefit 17,444 students in 348 primary schools in the district. Since researches show that the children, who do not take breakfast, would feel extremely tired in the morning due to long break since the supper and hence could not concentrate on their studies, the breakfast scheme was launched in Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 15 last year in 1,545 primary schools across Tamil Nadu for benefiting 1.14 lakh students, including 2,246 students of 22 primary schools in Tirunelveli Corporation.

Subsequently, 18 more schools were added to this list of beneficiary schools in Tirunelveli Corporation to benefit 2,775 students in the district.

As the scheme has now been extended to 31,008 government primary schools across Tamil Nadu for the benefit of 15.75 lakh students by allocating ₹ 404 crore, the number has increased to 17,444 students in 348 primary schools in the district, Mr. Appavu said.

The breakfast is being prepared by the mothers of a few students, who are active in the self-help groups functioning in their areas. “Once the students pass out of the school, the new set of mothers will be entrusted with the job of preparing food so that they will cook superior quality food since their children will also be enjoying the breakfast,” Mr. Appavu said.

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Suresh was present.

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam inaugurated the scheme in the Panchayat Union Primary School at Pazhavoor and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab participated in the inauguration of the breakfast scheme in the Reddiyarpatti panchayat union primary school on Palayamkottai outskirts. Chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat Council V.S.R. Jegadish inaugurated the scheme at panchayat union primary school at Samooharengapuram near Valliyoor.

In Thoothukudi, MP K. Kanimozhi inaugurated the scheme in a school at Ayyanadaippu near Thoothukudi District Collectorate along with District Collector K. Senthil Raj and Ottapidaarm MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah.

A total of 18,819 students in 524 panchayat union primary schools in the district will be benefited through this scheme.

Along with District Collector P.N. Sridhar and Mayor R. Mahesh, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated the scheme in panchayat union primary school at Madhavaalayam under Thovalai panchayat union.

In Kanniyakumari district, 28,337 students in 375 government primary schools will have breakfast.

In Tenkasi district, Collector Durai. Ravichandran inaugurated the scheme at Tenkasi municipality primary school. A total of 15,168 children in 269 primary schools will be benefited.