‘Breakfast scheme for students must implemented through noon meal centres’

Srikrishna L 2193
August 20, 2022 20:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Noon meal employees stage a protest in front of Panchayat Union Office in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Tamil Nadu government should implement the recently initiated breakfast scheme for school students through noon meal centres, said members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers’ Association here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staging an agitation in front of the panchayat union office, the office-bearers and members numbering over 200 said the government should fill vacancies on a war-footing.

The breakfast plan would be welcomed by parents. Many of the students did not have food in the morning. Hence, the breakfast at their schools would keep them fit and full. Hence, noon meal workers should be given the task of preparing and serving the breakfast for students.

Likewise, the family pension scheme should be extended to retiring workers and a pension of ₹7,650 should be given to each of them as monthly pension.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Association district president Amritha presided. State executive committee member Dhanalakshmi proposed a vote of thanks. Many office-bearers addressed the agitators and hoped the State government redressed their just demands soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app