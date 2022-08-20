‘Breakfast scheme for students must implemented through noon meal centres’

Noon meal employees stage a protest in front of Panchayat Union Office in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Tamil Nadu government should implement the recently initiated breakfast scheme for school students through noon meal centres, said members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers’ Association here on Saturday.

Staging an agitation in front of the panchayat union office, the office-bearers and members numbering over 200 said the government should fill vacancies on a war-footing.

The breakfast plan would be welcomed by parents. Many of the students did not have food in the morning. Hence, the breakfast at their schools would keep them fit and full. Hence, noon meal workers should be given the task of preparing and serving the breakfast for students.

Likewise, the family pension scheme should be extended to retiring workers and a pension of ₹7,650 should be given to each of them as monthly pension.

Association district president Amritha presided. State executive committee member Dhanalakshmi proposed a vote of thanks. Many office-bearers addressed the agitators and hoped the State government redressed their just demands soon.