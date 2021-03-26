Breach in drinking water supply pipeline

26 March 2021 20:12 IST

Drinking water supply to Wards 19, 26 and 27 of Tirunelveli Corporation will be affected on Saturday and Sunday (March 27 and 28) following a major breach in the pipeline supplying water from the Suththamalli pumping station.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said a major breach that occurred in the main pipeline has hit the drinking water supply from the Suththamalli pumping station to Wards 19, 26 and 27 of Tirunelveli Corporation. Since the breach will be plugged on Saturday (March 27), there will be minimum drinking water supply on the day and there will be no drinking water supply on Sunday (March 28).

Hence, the residents of Wards 19, 26 and 27 are requested to judiciously use drinking water, Mr. Kannan said.