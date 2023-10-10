Brain-dead labourer gives new lease of life to 5 persons

October 10, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The family of a 35-year-old labourer, who suffered brain death in a road accident, has donated the vital organs of its breadwinner to give new lease of life to five people.

B. Mariappan of Mugavur near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district was working as temporary sanitary worker in Rajapalayam municipality and also at a meat shop there. On the night of October 7, he was sitting on the roadside when a speeding bike hit him, in which he sustained grievous head injury and instantly lost consciousness.

After admitting him in the Rajapalayam Government Hospital, Mariappan’s family took him to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital around midnight. However, Mariappan suffered a brain death on Monday evening.

Mariappan’s family agreed to donate his organs to save a few patients suffering from chronic liver and renal ailments when the doctors informed them about his brain death.

As the liver, kidneys and the cornea were harvested in the early hours of Tuesday, the liver was taken to a Madurai-based hospital. While one of the kidneys were sent to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, the second one was transplanted in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Both the corneas were grafted to the patients in TVMCH.

After the organs were donated, the TVMCH, doctors, led by Dean Revathi Balan paid last respects to the mortal remains of Mariappan, who has revived hopes of four families by donating his vital organs.

When the body was taken in the ambulance for Mugavur on Tuesday, the staff of the TVMCH – the professors of Tirunelveli Medical College, the TVMCH doctors, medicos, nurses, sanitary workers and the public formed a silent queue on both sides of the road within the campus and paid their respects.

The TVMCH has so far performed 51 renal transplantations, said Dr. Revathi.