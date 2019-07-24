Brain bypass surgery performed

A complex brain aneurysm was removed through a unique bypass surgery.

Neurosurgeon D. Shyam said that the patient approached the hospital after complaining of frequent headaches and double vision. Scan revealed that a large aneurysm or an abnormal vessel dilation was located in the brain. If ruptured, it could cause sudden loss of life or a stroke.

Along with neurosurgeon S. Sundararajan and cardiothoracic surgeon Shridhar, he performed a procedure where a blood vessel from leg was used in place of neck to bypass the area of aneurysm. It ensured blood flow to the affected vessel and ensured that it was delineated. It was a high blood flow procedure, he said.

Right and left side of the brain which usually have minimal blood flow between them were disconnected during the procedure. The brain was in sleep mode for about 15 or 20 minutes. Advance neuro monitoring techniques were used. The abnormal vessel was removed.

Rohini Shridhar, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Speciality Hospital, said the hospital had used advanced technique to approach the depth of the brain including endoscopic technique.

It is possible for people of all age groups to develop aneurysms. Smoking, hypertension and old age are common risk factors, said Dr. Shyam.