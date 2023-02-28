ADVERTISEMENT

Brain bypass surgery performed on 50-year-old woman

February 28, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) here have performed a Double-Barrel STA-MCA (superficial temporal artery to middle cerebral artery) bypass surgery on a 50-year-old woman with a rare condition.

At a press meet held on Tuesday, Venkatesan, consultant, Department of Neurosurgery, said the complex brain surgery with parent vessel occlusion was performed in 10 hours. The condition had rapidly progressed in the past one month and the patient was suffering from aphasia, a condition that caused loss of the ability to understand or speak, loss of vision in an eye, etc. The patient also had a complex brain aneurysm (a localised, blood-filled bulge in the wall of a blood vessel).

Dr. Venkatesan said the challenging cerebral revascularisation surgery was performed with the help of a microscope, intraoperative indocyanine green (ICG) and neuro-monitoring that restored the cerebral blood flow. The patient was discharged 10 days after the surgery and resumed normal activities, he added.

Selvamuthukumaran, head, Department of Neurosurgery, said the extra cranial-intracranial (EC-IC) or STA-MCA bypass was an important tool for the surgery in order to increase cerebral blood flow.

“This procedure, also used in the treatment of various cerebrovascular ischemic diseases, involves connecting a branch of the external carotid artery to a branch of the internal carotid artery directly. It is similar to performing cardiac bypass surgeries,” he added.

Senthil Kumar, consultant, Department of Anesthesia and B. Kannan, MMHRC’s medical administrator, were present.

