Braille signage, tactile flooring installed at Head Post Offices in Madurai

September 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

In order to make the post offices more differently abled friendly, Braille signage and tactile flooring have been installed on the premises of Madurai Head Post Office and the Tallakulam Head Post Office.

This would help the visually impaired to approach the counters at the post offices on their own, without anybody’s help. It is part of the initiative launched by the Department of Posts and would be extended to the other Head Post Offices in the southern districts under the Madurai Postal Region, the Department of Posts officials said.

The Braille signage installed outside the HPOs carries information regarding the contact number of the Deputy Postmaster who could be approached for any information and assistance. The signboard carries information in English and Braille. A help desk at the post office would also provide information to the public.

The officials said that Braille signage was installed at the main entrance of the HPOs and would lead to the tactile flooring. This yellow tactile paving would help the visually impaired navigate through various counters to avail themselves the postal services.

The authorities said that earlier the Department had undertaken to set up ramps and rails at all the HPOs in order to make the post offices differently abled friendly. Toilet facilities for the differently abled were also installed earlier as part of this initiative.

A visually impaired clerk at Madurai HPO said that the new facility would be much help. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, K.A. Kalyanavaradharajan said the Braille signage and tactile flooring would provide a hassle-free experience for the visually impaired people.

