BPCL launches product for banana growers in Theni

July 23, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - THENI

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), through its MAK lubricants division, has introduced a revolutionary product in Agri Spray segment with the launch of MAK ADJOL Banana, an adjuvant for the fungicides used in Banana cultivation, in association with the National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) here on Saturday.

The launch programme, held at Theni on Saturday, was attended by P. Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes), Debashis Ganguli, Chief General Manager P&AD, S. Kannan, Head (Lubes), South, and Thangavelu, Principal Scientist, NRCB, in the presence of a large gathering of farmers and business partners.

In his address, Mr. Sudhahar thanked NRCB for support during the trials and help in creating the product exclusively for banana farmers.

He reiterated BPCL’s commitment to the nation-building exercise whichever segment it may be. He also informed the participants about the recent launch of another similar product, MAK ADJOL Tea, for tea plantation.

Mr. Ganguli explained the benefits of the product and asked the participants to make the best use of it.

Mr. Thangavelu highlighted the issues faced by banana farmers, particularly leaf-spot disease that had the potential to destroy the crop and causing severe hardships to all stake holders involved. He appreciated BPCL’s efforts to collaborate with NRCB in finding a permanent solution to the problem. The product was tried out at various places with different climatic conditions before according the NRCB’s recommendations..

MAK ADJOL Banana can be mixed with water in the ratio of 1:100 along with the recommended dosage of fungicides. The adjuvant improves penetration through waxy cuticles, increases wetting and spreading of droplets, and reduces evaporation rates, thus drastically improving the efficacy of the fungicides used. It is bio-degradable, environmental friendly, non-phytotoxic and fully safe to use, a press release issued on Sunday said.

