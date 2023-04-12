HamberMenu
BPCL gas cylinder lorry drivers strike work

April 12, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders was hit after the lorry drivers taking LPG gas cylinders from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited struck work on Wednesday. As the lorry drivers’ 7-year-old demand for wages hike remains unfulfilled, drivers of nearly 100 lorries struck work on Wednesday that hit the distribution of 21,000 gas cylinders to the BPCL dealers in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar and Theni districts. The striking drivers also said they should be included in the Employees State Insurance Corporation scheme and given annual bonus. When the drivers staged demonstration near BPCL’s gas filling station, Thoothukudi tahsildar Selvakumar held talks with the protesting drivers.

