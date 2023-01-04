Boy’s death: Headmistress to be placed under suspension

January 04, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Following two days of protests by parents and villagers of Thoppur in the district demanding the arrest of those responsible for the death of a 10-year-old boy, S. Ajaykumar, at a school on Monday, a peace committee meeting held here on Wednesday resolved to place Headmistress Kanagavalli under suspension.

After the meeting, chaired by Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer S. Buhari, the parents relented and took the body of the Class V student from Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, where the boy died without responding to treatment for the head injuries he had sustained at the school.

The peace committee meeting was held in the presence of Tiruchendur Deputy Superintendent of Police Avudaiyappan, District Adi-Dravida Welfare Officer Parimala and Chief Educational Officer Baladhandayuthapani.

“The Adi-Dravida Welfare Officer, under whom the Government Adi-Dravida Welfare Primary School functions, has been asked to place under suspension the Headmistress for having called students to the school on Monday as the school had announced vacation till Thursday,” the RDO said.

The police have been instructed to inquire the Headmistress and conduct a thorough probe into the circumstances that led to the boy’s death. The Headmistress had reportedly called a few students to the school for cleaning the premises on Monday ahead of the reopening of the school after half-yearly vacation.

The officials have also promised to take up the issue of compensation to the parents the boy with the Collector.