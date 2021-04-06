Voters boycott polls

A large number of voters of a village panchayat in Ilaiyarasanenthal firka near here boycotted poll on Tuesday to highlight their long-standing demand of annexing their local administration related works with Kovilpatti instead of being with far off Kuruvikulam panchayat union.

The Ilaiyarasanenthal firka, having Ayyaneri, Appaneri, Pitchaithalaivanpatti, Chiththirampatti, Puliyangulam, Ilaiyarasanenthal, Pillaiyarnaththam, Vadakkupatti, Zamin Thevarkulam, Nakkalamuththanpatti, Lakshmiammalpuram and Mukkottumalai village panchayats with around 19,000 voters, was annexed to Thoothukudi district in 2008. While the firka’s revenue administration was appended to Kovilpatti taluk from Sankarankovil Taluk, a part of Tirunelveli district then and now Tenkasi district, the Local Administration functioning continues to remain with Kuruvikulam union of Sankarankovil taluk.

While the residents of these 12 village panchayats can easily reach Kovilpatti as it is situated just 12 km away from their villages, they have to travel for 42 km for any work in the Kuruvikulam union office. So, the villagers have been staging several protests.

Even though officials held talks with Appanaeri villagers only 491 votes out of 1,516 were polled till 7 p.m. on Tuesday.