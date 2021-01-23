Boy, with symptoms of dengue, dies

Madurai
A seven-year-old boy, who had symptoms of dengue fever, died due to viral haemorrhagic fever at a private hospital here on Thursday. However, health department officials say that it was not a confirmed dengue fever case.
City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said that the deceased, a resident of S. Alangulam, had suffered from fever and had very low platelet count when he was admitted to a private hospital on January 20 night.
"The patient passed away on January 21 night when he was undergoing treatment at the hospital," he said. The deceased's nine-year-old brother had also suffered from fever and is currently under treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital. "The brother's platelet count is at a good level," he said.
Health sources from the private hospital said that the deceased had tested positive for dengue through a non-specific test. "However, ELISA test, which is important to confirm dengue fever, couldn't be performed for the deceased patient," said a source.
Dr. Kumaraguruparan said that dengue mosquito control works were happening in full swing in the affected area. "The residents must be cautious and ensure that there is no water stagnation around their homes. Similarly, if any child develops fever, then the child must be immediately diagnosed at government health facility without any delay," he added.
