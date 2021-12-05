Boy washed away near Vadamalapuram

05 December 2021 20:28 IST

Sivakasi

A 13-year-old boy, A. Sheik Aslam, was washed away by water that was flowing over Vadamalapuram causeway near Tiruthangal on Sunday afternoon. Fire and Rescue Services personnel fished out his body after more than two hours of struggle.

Police said the boy, along with two others, was playing at the spot by riding a moped. While crossing the causeway, the strong water current pulled the moped. While the two boys escaped from the water, Aslam was washed away along with the vehicle.

Tiruthangal police are investigating.