February 14, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The accidental swallowing of a bottle lid claimed the life of a five-year-old boy, N. Muthumurugan of Mallankinaru, on Monday. Police said while playing with the lid of a tonic bottle the boy swallowed it and it choked his throat on Saturday. His mother rushed him to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, from where he was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. However, the boy died without responding to treatment on Monday morning.