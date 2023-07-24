Boy submits petition to Dindigul Collector alleging sexual abuse by priest

July 24, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A Class VII student in Dindigul district has submitted a petition to the Collector alleging that he was sexually abused several times by a priest in a church near Sanarpatti.

According to Arul Francis of Vadakattupatti West Street, Sanarpatti, the petitioner (who was an altar boy in a church) narrated the incidents to him. When he offered his help, the boy was apprehensive of threat from the priest.

It is said that on Mr. Francis’s suggestion, the boy contacted 1098 Childline and informed the officials of the sexual assault by the priest. Though the statement was recorded, there was no tangible action. When the village panchayat head was briefed about the boy’s ordeal by Mr. Francis and a few others, there was no action.

Hence, Mr. Francis submitted a petition to the Collector seeking his intervention and legal action on behalf of the victim. In the petition, he also claimed that he was being ostracised as he flagged the issue and sought justice from the district administration.

When contacted, Sanarpatti police said they had not received any complaint, but would certainly take action if the victim or the parents submitted a petition.

