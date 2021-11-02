Boy slips through gap near escalator, falls from 5th floor

Madurai

A 6-year-old boy fell down from the 5th floor of a multi-storey textile showroom at Palanganatham here after he slipped through a gap along the escalator facility on Tuesday. The boy, M. Nitish Dheena, has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital with head injuries.

After reaching the 5th floor, when the boy was standing on the floor, he touched the moving handrail of the escalator and was pulled. He slipped through a gap and fell on the ground floor at around 11 a.m.

The boy who was admitted to first standard had gone to school on Monday when it reopened.

On Tuesday, his mother, Kousalya (25), and his aunt, Rathinapriya (28) took him to the shop for shopping. Even as the women were looking at the products, the boy slipped.

“Before, we could reach the ground floor, the boy was taken to a private hospital from where we brought him to the Government Rajaji Hospital,” his aunt said.

The women blamed the improper upkeep of the escalator area which was unsafe for children that led to the accident. Subramaniapuram police are investigating.