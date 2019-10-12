Boy sent to juvenile home

The Allinagaram police registered a case of murder under section 302 (IPC), in the death of the 12th standard boy identified by the police as M. Thirumal, 17, inside a classroom in Allinagaram Government Higher Secondary School. The accused was arrested and on directions of the judicial authorities, he was sent to a juvenile correction home in Tiruchi.
A minor scuffle broke out between Thirumal and his classmate on Friday. The boys were engaged in a playful fight which turned tragic. The body was handed to relatives after post mortem on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.