Boy sent to juvenile home

The Allinagaram police registered a case of murder under section 302 (IPC), in the death of the 12th standard boy identified by the police as M. Thirumal, 17, inside a classroom in Allinagaram Government Higher Secondary School. The accused was arrested and on directions of the judicial authorities, he was sent to a juvenile correction home in Tiruchi.

A minor scuffle broke out between Thirumal and his classmate on Friday. The boys were engaged in a playful fight which turned tragic. The body was handed to relatives after post mortem on Saturday.