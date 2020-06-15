Boy rescued from couple

15 June 2020 18:04 IST

Madurai

An eight-year-old boy, who was in an illegal possession of a couple at Chekkanoorani, was rescued by District Child Welfare Committee.

The boy had burn injuries reportedly after being branded by the foster mother. He has been handed over to the reception home on instruction from the CWC.

CWC member B. Pandiaraja said that he acted upon a complaint received over Childline.

The woman, mother of two girl children, had reportedly said that she had found the boy abandoned. She adopted the child as she did not have a male child.

“It looks like the couple had tampered with the birth certificate of their second daughter and forged it with the name of the boy to make it appear that the boy was born to them,” Mr. Pandiaraja said.

When asked about the burn injury, she admitted that she had branded him after he had stolen some money from home.

The Chekkanoorani police have issued a community service register receipt for the complaint. Further investigation is under way.