Boy pushed into well by drunk father, dies

August 22, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TENKASI

Puliyangudi police have arrested a casual labourer for allegedly murdering his six-year-old son by pushing him into a well under the influence of alcohol.

The police said M. Kartheeswari of Thenmalai under Sivagiri police station limits in the district filed a complaint on Monday night after her son M. Mahizhan, 6, did not return home from school.

The police found that Kartheeswari’s husband Munyandi, 45, had a quarrel with her in an inebriated condition and went to his son’s school. After taking Mahizhan from the school on his bike, Muniyandi went to a liquor shop near Puliyangudi, where he bought liquor. Later, he consumed the liquor in a nearby coconut farm. Under the influence of alcohol, he pushed Mahizhan into the farm well. Mahizhan drowned in the water, the police said.

After retrieving the body of the boy with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Tuesday, the police arrested Muniyandi.

